Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.