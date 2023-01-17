Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

