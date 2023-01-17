Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
