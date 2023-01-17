Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

