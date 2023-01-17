First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $20.16 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.
In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
