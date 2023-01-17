Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

