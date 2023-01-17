StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.23 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.