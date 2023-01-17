StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.23 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
