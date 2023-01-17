Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

