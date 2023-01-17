StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

