StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
