First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
FCAP opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.20. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.57.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
