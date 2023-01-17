Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.38.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

