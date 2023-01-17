Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
Eltek stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.38.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.
Eltek Announces Dividend
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
