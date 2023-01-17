Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
