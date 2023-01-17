Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

