NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

