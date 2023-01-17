NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NH stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
See Also
