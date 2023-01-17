NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

