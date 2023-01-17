Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also
