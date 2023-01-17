Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.