Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

