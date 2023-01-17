Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
OVBC stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.