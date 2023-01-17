Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,150 shares of company stock worth $347,226. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

