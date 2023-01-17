Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,150 shares of company stock worth $347,226. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

