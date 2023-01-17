Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

