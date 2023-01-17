Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 0.7 %

PULM opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 387.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

