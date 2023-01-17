RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

