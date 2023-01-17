RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RIBT opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
