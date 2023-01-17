Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

