Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

