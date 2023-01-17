Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
