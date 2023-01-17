Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

