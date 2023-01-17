Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.89 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

