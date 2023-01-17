PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.44. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

