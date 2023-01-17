Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

EIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$53.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.15. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

