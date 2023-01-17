Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Trading Down 0.4 %

HMSO opened at GBX 26.77 ($0.33) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.19.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.