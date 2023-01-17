Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,859.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -925.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

