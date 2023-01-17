Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 334.01 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.08.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

