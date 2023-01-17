Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.
Several brokerages have weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Replimune Group
In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group
Replimune Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.