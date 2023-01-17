Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.