Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

