MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,941 shares of company stock valued at $409,691. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.