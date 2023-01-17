Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $23.60

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 102.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 175.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515,828 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

