StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Sientra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Articles

