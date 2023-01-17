StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
