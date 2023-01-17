StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.95. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

