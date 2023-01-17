RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Monday. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
