RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Monday. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 221.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

