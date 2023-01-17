Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

STRM stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

