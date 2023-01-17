StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

