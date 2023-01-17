StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
