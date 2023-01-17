Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Xperi by 51.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

