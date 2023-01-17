Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.06 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.