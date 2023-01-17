Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.