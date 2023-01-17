Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.8 %

WHLM opened at $4.58 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

