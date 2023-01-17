Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.8 %
WHLM opened at $4.58 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
