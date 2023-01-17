Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Articles

