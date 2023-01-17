StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

