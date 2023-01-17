Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
