Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
