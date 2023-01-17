Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.