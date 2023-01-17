Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

