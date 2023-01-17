Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SALM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
SALM stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
