Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 4.9 %

SALM stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

