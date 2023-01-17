Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
