Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.